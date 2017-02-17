Canada and Mexico must maintain a united front in confronting U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico’s Economy Minister says, because they stand to gain more together than they might negotiating alone.

“You cannot fall into the temptation to get a specific privilege that will cost certainty and direction to the world,” Ildefonso Guajardo told The Globe and Mail in an interview in his office in Mexico City. “NAFTA is trilateral and should be handled as a trilateral discussion … Regardless of the temptations in this process to go different ways, you can never go against principles. The first one is: Nothing that results in tariffs and quotas in trade – that would be a move to the past.”

