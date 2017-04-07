Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his full support for the American military intervention in Syria during a statement in the House of Commons on Friday, stating Canada was informed of the missile strikes ahead of time by U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis.

Mr. Trudeau added in his first public comments on the matter that he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump Friday morning. Mr. Trudeau said he informed Mr. Trump that Canada will stand by the Americans in their efforts to eliminate Syria’s ability to deploy chemical weapons.

Justin Trudeau calls Syria chemical attack a ‘war crime’ (The Canadian Press)

“Last night, the United States Secretary of Defence briefed Canada’s Minister of Defence in advance of the American military strike in Syria. The Minister of Defence then immediately briefed me,” Mr. Trudeau said during Question Period on Friday.

The call from Mr. Mattis to Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan occurred approximately one hour before the missile attack, federal officials said.

“This morning, I spoke with the President directly and emphasized that Canada agrees that [Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s] repeated use of chemical weapons must not continue. In the face of such heinous war crimes, all civilized peoples must speak with one voice. That is why Canada fully supports the United States’ limited, focused actions to degrade the Assad regime’s ability to launch such attacks.”

Mr. Trudeau was careful to offer support for Thursday’s military strikes and not to caution any future military actions, adding that Canada continues to “support diplomatic efforts with our international partners to resolve the crisis in Syria.”

According to a readout of Friday’s conversation between the two leaders by the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Trump “were in agreement that the repugnant chemical attacks cannot be permitted to continue with impunity. They also committed to continuing to seek a political solution to end the crisis in Syria.”

Read more: Trump’s air strikes in Syria: What we know so far

The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase Thursday night, days after a chemical weapons attack by government forces in Idlib province killed dozens of civilians.

A spokesperson for National Defence in Ottawa said early today that Canadian Forces personnel were not involved in the missile strike.

The statement added that Canadian operations in the region remain unchanged.

Global Affairs issued a corresponding statement saying Canada “continues to condemn in the strongest of terms chemical weapons attacks against Syrian civilians” and that Canadian officials have “been in touch” with their U.S. counterparts.

The statement added that Canada supports efforts “to stop these atrocities.”

The Conservative Party responded with clear support for the American intervention and criticism for the UN Security Council’s inability to deal with the crisis.

"The Conservative Party of Canada strongly supports the efforts of the United States to prevent Syria's military from launching further chemical weapon attacks. The global community cannot sit idly by while deadly nerve toxins are unleashed on innocent civilians,” Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose said in a statement.

Ms. Ambrose said Canada must directly confront “evil and tyranny” and cannot count on the United Nations to deal with crimes against humanity.

“Contrary to the Prime Minister's beliefs, the United Nations Security Council has proven itself woefully ineffectual when it comes to resolving the Syrian conflict. In fact, the Prime Minister and the Government of Canada seem to have been out of the loop on this action by the United States,” Ms. Ambrose said.

With files from The Canadian Press

Report Typo/Error