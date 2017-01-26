A major report on the crisis in Canada’s media industry is recommending changes to Canada’s tax system and to the CBC’s revenue model to boost funding for private and non-profit news operations, in addition to calling for a $100-million federal investment in the creation of a new Journalism & Democracy Fund.

The Fund would also receive annual funding derived from tax changes to digital advertising, giving the new body annual funding of $300- to $400-million a year to distribute among Canadian media organizations.

The report by the Public Policy Forum is expected to increase pressure on Ottawa to take concrete actions to deal with the financial crunch in the media industry and the ensuing perils to Canada’s democratic institutions.

The PPF is an independent Ottawa-based think tank that received mostly federal funding to complete the 103-page report entitled “The Shattered Mirror: News, Democracy and Trust in the Digital Age.” Among its 12 recommendations, the report calls for:

– The creation of the Journalism and Democracy Fund that would invest in digital-news innovation and civic-function journalism, with an initial focus on local and Indigenous news operations;

– Preventing the CBC from selling online advertising and changing its news focus to the production of civic-function journalism, which would be available freely to other publishers. This would transform the Crown corporation into a “universal provider of quality journalism”;

– Focusing news coverage by the Canadian Press on local and regional civic-function news;

– Changing the Income Tax Act to remove tax deductions on foreign digital advertising, to favour the placement of ads on Canadian websites;

– Allowing non-profit organizations to qualify for charity status and to receive support from philanthropic foundations;

– Amending the Copyright Act to provide the media greater control over its original content.

PPF President Edward Greenspon, who is a former editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail and a former senior executive at The Toronto Star and Bloomberg News, oversaw the production of the report that was based on consultations with 300 people and a public-opinion poll.

“This report is meant to offer insight into the state of news two decades into its existential crisis, as well as ideas for how to respond,” Mr. Greenspon said in a statement. “We hope it will stimulate a necessary debate and necessary action, while understanding no story is ever at its end.”

In his statement, Mr. Greenspon said that traditional media operations are facing “economic degradation,” while new digital-only news providers are facing a “slow and uncertain” development. In this new era, there is inadequate coverage of local governments and courthouses, while companies like Google and Facebook gobble up the majority of digital advertising dollars in the country.

“Make no mistake, the situation for journalism, and therefore democracy, is getting worse. Double-digit declines in ad revenues have spread from daily newspapers to community newspapers to local and conventional television news,” Mr. Greenspon said.

“Never have Canadians had access to more information. But the capacity to produce original news, particularly of a civic nature, is severely constrained by the unsolved riddle of how to finance the cost of journalism in the digital age.”

