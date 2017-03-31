Canadian special forces have taken a more active role in the battle for Mosul, where weeks of bloody fighting have failed to dislodge the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

National Defence revealed the shift on Friday as the Liberal government announced it was extending the current mission in Iraq until the end of June.

The hope is that the battle for Mosul will be over by then, at which point the government will have a better handle on the long-term needs in Iraq and change Canada’s contribution as required.

“We must be ready to adapt to the changing dynamics of the conflict,” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement.

“With these factors in mind, Canada will continue to work with coalition partners to identify needs and to assess how we can best contribute Canadian capabilities to dismantle and ultimately defeat Daesh” — an Arabic acronym for ISIL.

In the meantime, some of the nearly 200 Canadian special forces in northern Iraq have entered east Mosul and are now helping the Iraqi military free the western half of the city.

That represents a significant shift as the Canadians had largely avoided Mosul and spent little time with the Iraqi military, working instead with Kurdish forces to the north and east.

Officials say that work continues, with other Canadian soldiers identifying and tracking ISIL movement along Iraq’s border with Syria.

Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance said despite entering Mosul, Canadian soldiers continue to operate behind the frontlines and in a supporting role.

“Due to recent advances in the international campaign, Canadian special operations forces elements are now advising and assisting Iraqi security forces in the campaign to rid Mosul of Daesh,” he said.

“While the geography and partners have expanded, the mandate of training, advising, assisting, and equipping remains unchanged.”

The current mission, launched last year, saw the Liberal government withdraw Canadian fighter jets from the U.S.-led bombing campaign against ISIL, but triple the number of special forces in northern Iraq.

It also added a helicopter detachment to transport and resupply those soldiers as well as a 50-person intelligence unit, and kept two surveillance planes and a refuelling aircraft in the region.

The mission had been set to expire on Friday.

The battle for Mosul is expected to take several more weeks, if not months, as Iraqi forces engage in bloody house-to-house fighting to push the extremist group from the country’s second-largest city.

Military commanders have warned that victory in Mosul won’t mark the end of ISIL in Iraq, as most expect it to abandon conventional military fighting in favour of terror tactics like suicide bombings and IEDs.

That will require different training and support from the international community, which to this point has been largely focused on helping Iraqi and Kurdish forces fight ISIL as a regular military force.

There are also concerns about Iraq’s political future, with several potential conflicts bubbling just beneath the surface as the threat posed by ISIL appears to be receding.

Those include competing territorial claims between the Kurds in northern Iraq and the central government in Baghdad, and long-standing divisions between the country’s Sunni and Shia populations.

