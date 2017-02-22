Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending a government bill that expands the use of preclearance at the Canada-U.S. border, arguing the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms will protect Canadians who are screened by American officials.

The legislation, Bill C-23, implements a 2015 border deal signed between then-prime-minister Stephen Harper and then-president Barack Obama. The bill did not attract much attention when it was first introduced in June, 2016.

But the bill is facing heightened scrutiny in light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s talk of tighter border enforcement and recent reports of Canadian travellers facing invasive questioning at the border.

“When you’re doing preclearance in Canada, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and Canadian laws are in place, so there is extra protection when Canadians go through American customs in Canada because they are protected by the Charter on Canadian soil,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters Wednesday.

The 1982 Charter – which was brought in by prime minister Pierre Trudeau – outlines fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of conscience and religion and freedom of belief, opinion and expression. It also states that every Canadian citizen has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada, the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure and the right not to be arbitrarily detained or imprisoned.

The practice of having American border officials preclear travellers at Canadians airports and vice-versa is not new. It is aimed at easing border congestion and is currently in place at eight international airports in Canada.

The bill is aimed at expanding the number of preclearance locations at airports and to apply the system to specific land, rail and marine crossings as well.

The legislation contains new descriptions of the powers border officials will have, including new powers to carry firearms. One change that has attracted concern is language related to situations in which a traveller chooses to withdraw from the preclearance process and not cross the border.

Some Canadian immigration lawyers, including Michael Green, the national chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s citizenship and immigration centre, have expressed concern about that aspect of the bill.

Mr. Green has argued that under the current law, travellers can simply leave a preclearance area on Canadian soil. However the new law would force them to answer questions and explain their reasons for withdrawing from the screening process.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the change is meant to prevent people from testing various border points for signs of security vulnerabilities.

The NDP proposed an amendment Tuesday that would effectively defeat the bill, arguing that Canadians should be concerned with how new powers may be used by the Trump administration.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Mr. Goodale argued that expanded preclearance on Canadian soil will actually offer Canadians more protection.

“I’m not making any comment on the merit of the argument [that the Trump presidency will create new problems at the border], but if that’s the argument, it makes Bill C-23 even more important,” he said. “Getting all those customs and immigration processes out of the way before you board the plane or before you cross the border, doing it on Canadian soil under Canadian law under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. That’s a massive advantage for Canadians.”

Mr. Goodale also said that he would be open to considering amendments to the bill, which will soon be studied by a House of Commons committee.

The Conservative Party, which signed the original “Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance” deal with the Obama administration, is broadly supportive of the bill.

Conservative public safety critic Tony Clement said this week that criticism of the bill has been “overblown.”

“If there was no preclearance, Canadians would not be able to take advantage of nearly half of the direct flights between Canadian and United States destinations,” he told MPs this week as the legislation was debated.

