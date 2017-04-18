Chinese Premier Li Keqiang used a personal telephone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to press Canada to relax controls on exports of high-technology to China, raising concerns that Beijing could get access to sensitive Western know-how.

The request from China’s second most powerful leader comes just weeks after the Trudeau Liberals overturned a Conservative government cabinet order and allowed a Hong Kong company partly owned by the Chinese government to take over a Montreal technology firm.

