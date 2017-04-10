Citizenship calculator: Compare Ottawa’s old and new math on when you can become Canadian

Do the math

Bill C-6, the federal Liberals’ overhaul of the Citizenship Act, has been working its way through the legislature for nearly a year, and is now at third reading in the Senate. It has far-reaching consequences for permanent residents who want to become citizens, because it aims to streamline the process by reducing the amount of time they have to live in Canada first. Under the old rules, permanent residents had to be physically in Canada for at least 1,460 days in the six years before their application; the new rules change that to 1,095 days in five years. It also loosens the limits on how many days permanent residents can be out of the country in a given calendar year.



The background

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals came to power promising to undo controversial changes to citizenship laws made by the previous Conservative government.

The big-ticket issues have to do with which dual citizens the government can strip citizenship from if they’re convicted as terrorists or spies, which the Tories’ Bill C-24 allowed Ottawa to do without the need for a hearing. C-6 aims to remove those powers, and a Senate amendment also seeks to limit the government’s power to take citizenship from people deemed to have misrepresented themselves in the application process.





When do these changes take effect?

Bill C-6 has been working its way through the legislature since last February, and progress has been slow in the Senate, where it had its first reading last June. Once the amendments to C-6 are approved and it passes third reading, the bill will be ready to become law.





