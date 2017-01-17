Who’s running for the Conservative leadership? Read the list of candidates

The registered candidates

Chris Alexander

Age: 48

Background: A former diplomat, Mr. Alexander joined the federal Tories by winning a Toronto-area battleground riding in 2011. As Stephen Harper’s immigration minister, he oversaw sweeping and controversial changes to Canadian residency requirements and dual-citizenship laws. In the Harper government’s final months, he came under heavy criticism for Ottawa’s handling of the Syrian refugee crisis and a “barbaric cultural practices” tip line proposed by him and one of his current leadership rivals, Kellie Leitch.

Notable policies: Mr. Alexander touts immigration as the key to economic growth, pledging to increase Canada’s intake of immigrants to a maximum of 400,000 new arrivals a year.

Maxime Bernier

Age: 53

Background: Mr. Bernier left the investment world in 2006 to run for the Conservatives as a star candidate in Quebec. He held several cabinet roles in Mr. Harper’s government, including foreign affairs minister, a post he resigned after a scandal over classified files he left at the home of his then-girlfriend, Julie Couillard, who had ties to members of the Hells Angels biker gang.

Notable policies: A die-hard libertarian, Mr. Bernier has promised to dismantle Canada’s supply-management system for dairy and poultry, break Quebec’s maple-syrup cartel and open the airline industry to foreign ownership.

Steven Blaney

Age: 51

Background: An engineer and environmental consultant, Mr. Blaney ran for the Tories in 2006 in Quebec, later becoming president of the Quebec Conservative caucus. In 2011, he was promoted to veterans afairs minister and later public safety minister, implementing the anti-terrorism laws that followed the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill.

Michael Chong

Age: 45

Background: A veteran Progressive Conservative who joined the merged Conservative Party in 2004, Mr. Chong was intergovernmental affairs minister in Stephen Harper’s first cabinet, but quit in protest over Mr. Harper’s motion recognizing the Québécois as a nation within Canada. As a backbencher, he championed the Reform Act, a private member’s bill to give caucuses more power to challenge party leaders. An amended version of his bill passed in 2015.

Notable policies: Mr. Chong has made climate change the centrepiece of his leadership campaign, promising to introduce a revenue-neutral carbon tax.

Kellie Leitch

Age: 46

Background: A former pediatric surgeon, Ms. Leitch entered federal politics in a 2010 nomination race in the riding of Simcoe-Grey. In cabinet, she held the labour and status of women portfolios. In the 2015 election, she and one of her current leadership rivals, Chris Alexander, attracted controversy by announcing a “barbaric cultural practices” tip line.

Notable policies: Ms. Leitch has invited comparisons with Donald Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric with her plan to screen newcomers for “Canadian values.” She also wants to dismantle the CBC and crack down on environmental activism with new legal penalties for “illegal interference” in natural-resources development.

Pierre Lemieux

Age: 53

Background: After a 20-year military career, Mr. Lemieux entered politics in 2006 as an Ontario Conservative MP. He was parliamentary secretary to Erin O’Toole, one of his current rivals for the Tory leadership, when he was veterans affairs minister.

Deepak Obhrai

Age: 66

Background: Mr. Obhrai entered federal conservative politics with the Reform Party in the 1990s, following its transformations into the Canadian Alliance and Conservative Party in the 2000s. Mr. Obhrai held parliamentary secretary roles for the foreign affairs and international co-operation ministers.

Notable policies: Mr. Obhrai, a Tanzanian-born Hindu who immigrated to Canada in the 1970s, has blamed the Conservatives’$2 2015 loss on anti-immigration rhetoric and says a new approach could turn the party’s image around.

Erin O’Toole

Age: 43

Background: Mr. O’Toole served in the Canadian Armed Forces for a decade before practicing law. He was briefly the veteran affairs minister, inheriting the contentious portfolio from Julian Fantino as the Harper government tried to mend relations with veterans’ groups over cuts to services and benefits. The Ontario MP unsuccessfully ran for interim leader of the party after the 2015 election, and served as opposition critic for public safety. Mr. O’Toole’s father, John, represented the same riding at the provincial level.

Rick Peterson

Age: 62

Background: Mr. Peterson is the only candidate currently in the race who hasn’t held political office. In 2014, he failed in a bid to become leader of the B.C. Conservative Party. He has deep roots to the Conservative Party, having been an active member since the mid-1980s. Mr. Peterson is fluently bilingual and runs his own business in Vancouver.

Lisa Raitt

Age: 48

Background: Prior to working in politics, Ms. Raitt was an executive at the Toronto Port Authority. She has represented the Greater Toronto Area riding of Milton since 2008. When the Tories were in power, she managed multiple cabinet portfolios, including transport, where she became Ottawa’s point person on the deadly Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in 2013. While in the opposition, she served as the party’s finance critic.

Notable policies: Ms. Raitt plans to introduce balanced budgets, repeal carbon pricing legislation and prioritize the development of Canada’s natural resources.

Andrew Saxton

Age: 52

Background: Mr. Saxton represented the riding of North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in the 2015 federal election. Prior to being an MP, he was a businessman who worked in global finance. He was parliamentary secretary for multiple cabinet portfolios: the Treasury Board president, minister of Western Economic Diversification and minister of finance.

Andrew Scheer

Age: 37

Background: Mr. Scheer is the youngest leadership candidate but has spent nearly his entire adult life in politics, having served as a Saskatchewan MP since 2004. He has no prior experience in cabinet, but did serve as House Speaker for four years, the youngest person ever to hold that office. Mr. Scheer currently has the most support from within his own caucus, with 23 MPs and six senators endorsing him.

Notable policies: Mr. Scheer, who is fluently bilingual, has yet to release a full policy platform but is committed to fiscal responsibility and low taxes.

Brad Trost

Age: 42

Background: Mr. Trost, a Saskatchewan native, worked as a geophysicist before being elected to the House in 2004. In opposition, he was the Conservative critic for Canada/U.S. Relations. He is a staunch fiscal and social conservative who is against marriage equality and abortion.

The outsider

Kevin O’Leary

Age: 62

Background: Mr. O’Leary has launched an exploratory committee for a leadership but has yet to join the crowded race. If he does, the businessman-turned-reality-TV-star would be one of the oldest candidates for the leadership.

Notable policies: Mr. O’Leary, who does not speak French and lives outside of Canada, has previously criticized bureaucratic waste, deficit spending, high levels of taxation and putting a price on carbon.

What happens next? Dates to watch

Feb. 24, 5 p.m. (ET): Nominations close for leadership candidates.

Nominations close for leadership candidates. Feb. 28: Fourth leadership debate in Edmonton.

Fourth leadership debate in Edmonton. TBD: Fifth and final leadership debate.

Fifth and final leadership debate. March 28, 5 p.m. (ET): Deadline for new members to join the party to be eligible to vote in the leadership race.

