Conservative leadership aspirant Brad Trost said his party should “clean house” and called on Stephen Harper’s former chief of staff Guy Giorno to pay back tens of thousands in moving expenses.

Mr. Trost, who has declared his intention to run for federal Conservative leader but has not officially registered, says the tab for the move from Toronto – which Mr. Giorno estimates at $79,000 – is “outrageous” and anything over $30,000 should be repaid.

“Let’s do the right thing in our own party. The whole idea of ‘circle the wagons to protect people who do wrong in their own party,’ it’s just not right,” Mr. Trost said in an interview Monday.

“We need to clean house internally, because if you don’t – let’s be blunt. The other parties will do it for you, and they’re right to.”

His comments come after it was revealed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, and his chief of staff, Katie Telford, expensed a total of $207,000 to sell their homes and move to Ottawa from Toronto. They have since pledged to repay a combined $65,000, mostly from a “personalized cash payout” which they described as miscellaneous moving expenses, and in Mr. Butts’ case, a large part of a land transfer tax. Two more chiefs of staff, to Foreign Affairs Minister Stéphane Dion and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, then agreed to repay some $55,000 between them associated with the land transfer tax in their moves to Ottawa.

The Liberals last week unearthed moving expenses, through the Privy Council Office (PCO), which showed 18 Tory staffers expensed a combined $324,800 during Mr. Harper’s nine years in power. One staff member, who was not identified, claimed nearly $93,000 for one move – which was paid out primarily between 2008 and 2010. The bulk of the money, $78,613, was paid out in 2008.

“Red team, blue team, they all stick their nose in the trough,” Mr. Trost said. “We need to…tell the party membership we do hold to that higher standard, so if we have to sweep a few old cobwebs out to do it, we need to do it.”

Mr. Giorno, Mr. Harper’s chief of staff for 2 1/2 years beginning in 2008, said his move from Toronto to Ottawa was covered by a third-party contractor and he never saw individual bills. But he later said his costs were $79,000, primarily in real estate commission and other related costs, based on a statement from Royal LePage when they closed his file in 2010.

When contacted Monday, Mr. Giorno declined to comment.

Dimitri Soudas, a member of Mr. Harper’s communications team between 2006 and 2011, said he doesn’t think anyone – Liberal or Conservative – should be repaying the moving expenses.

“These people work … anywhere between 16 and 18 hours a day,” Mr. Soudas said.

“The sacrifices are huge. If we don’t want to pay for relocating costs and if government doesn’t want to pay for relocating costs, then there shouldn’t be such a policy in place.”

He said that he doesn’t recall a cap of $30,000 on expenses during Mr. Harper’s tenure, as some Conservatives have said, because it was handled by a third party. But PCO documents show expenses for 13 of 18 employees weren’t above $30,000 and most were under $10,000.

Mr. Trost said he wanted to urge Mr. Giorno to repay during an MP statement for the House of Commons (known as an SO-31), but was turned down because leadership aspirants are not allowed to make statements before Question Period that may be seen to further their leadership ambitions.

A spokesman for Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose said in an e-mail the party wants to focus on the Liberal government’s expenses. “Decisions about Question Period and statements are made among caucus colleagues. We’re focused on holding Justin Trudeau and the Liberals accountable for their outrageous moving expenses,” he said.

