No fewer than 14 candidates are crowding the stage in Moncton for the second official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race — an eerie echo of the earliest days of the U.S. Republican primary season.

Stationed behind monogrammed podiums emblazoned with the party logo, the candidates got things started with a rapid-fire series of 30-second opening statements — many of them punctuated with mediocre French.

Early in the proceedings, candidates were asked about improving the criminal justice system before the questions turned to matters of infrastructure and economic growth — in particular the controversial Energy East pipeline project.

Michael Chong called for a strategy that would both reduce greenhouse gases and result in timely energy project approvals by way of a regulatory process that consults indigenous communities and addresses environmental concerns.

Lisa Raitt said Energy East construction should have already begun, and blamed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the delays. Rival Maxime Bernier said he would institute policies to encourage more private-sector investment.

And Stephen Blaney stopped the show at one point when he brandished what looked like a nuclear fuel assembly while promoting his plan to develop and expand Canada’s nuclear energy industry.

Kellie Leitch is also supporting Energy East, which she says would allow Canada to diversify exports and broaden its energy economy. She has also released a five-point plan for cracking down on energy-project vandals.

And B.C. businessman Rick Peterson said he would eliminate corporate taxes in their entirety, a move he says would result in an immediate 10 per cent increase in GDP growth.

The 4,500-kilometre pipeline would cost $15.7 billion and carry 1.1 million barrels of oil per day from Alberta to New Brunswick.

Tonight’s debate is the first bilingual exchange of the campaign, and only a relative handful of the candidates are fully proficient in both official languages.

Bernier, Chong, Peterson, Chris Alexander, Steven Blaney and Andrew Scheer are considered to be bilingual, while Raitt, Leitch, Deepak Obhrai and Brad Trost have trouble with French.

Pierre Lemieux, Dan Lindsay, Erin O’Toole and Andrew Saxton can speak the language a little, with varying degrees of ease or difficulty.

A debate in Quebec City on Jan. 17 will be in French and the remaining two will also be in both official languages.

Alexander is a fluently bilingual candidate who might find himself in the hot seat for not doing enough to stop what happened at a rally in Edmonton over the weekend, when some people in the crowd chanted that Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley should be thrown in jail.

The chant of “lock her up,” an echo of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s campaign rallies, came as Alexander was speaking about Notley at a rally organized by Rebel Media, an online news and right-wing opinion outlet.

Alexander has since said he disapproved of the chants.

