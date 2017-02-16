The Liberals and Conservatives are at odds over a private member’s motion that condemns Islamophobia, with the Tories pushing their own version which Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly calls “weakened and watered down.”

Liberal MP Iqra Khalid on Wednesday spoke to her motion M-103, which calls on the government to “condemn Islamophobia and “all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination,” and to launch a study at heritage committee and report back with recommendations.

But Conservatives say Islamophobia isn’t well defined and the motion could impact freedom of speech. On Thursday, Conservative MP David Anderson will introduce his own version, which condemns all forms of systemic racism and discrimination against Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and other religious communities.

Ms. Joly told reporters on Thursday the government will oppose the Conservative motion.

“The Conservative party is presenting a weakened and watered down motion,” she said.

“The Conservatives have brought this motion forward in a cynical attempt to serve their political purposes and avoid addressing the real issue concerning Islamophobia.”

Ms. Joly said there has been a “troubling rise” in hate crimes against the Muslim community since 2012, citing the “horrendous” attack last month on a Quebec City mosque that killed six men. She said Islamophobia is real and can be defined as discrimination against Muslims.

“If we choose not to talk about it, it just doesn’t go away,” she said.

In a debate in the House of Commons on Wednesday night, Ms. Khalid said she was asked to remove references to Islamophobia in the motion, but refused. “We cannot address a problem if we fail to call it by its true name,” she told the Commons.

Mr. Anderson told the House his party asked that Islamophobia be changed to “hatred against Muslims.” “We’re stuck with a divisive term, Mr. Speaker, that means nothing, or anything, which is not clearly defined,” he said.

Mr. Anderson’s motion also states that Canadian society is not immune to the “climate of hate and fear” that led to the Quebec city attack, and also asks the heritage committee to study anti-discrimination.

