Conservative MP Steven Blaney is joining the party’s leadership race.

Blaney, who had already filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, made an official announcement Sunday at the annual brunch of the Conservative association in his riding of Bellechasse-Etchemins-Levis in Quebec City.

Blaney, 51, was first elected in 2006.

He was promoted to cabinet in 2011, heading the veteran affairs department.

Gary Mason: Are Tory candidates grasping for a poisoned chalice?

Gerald Caplan: In the race to replace Harper, have Conservatives learned nothing?

Blaney was appointed public safety minister in 2013.

Other declared leadership candidates are Maxime Bernier, Andrew Scheer, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Deepak Obhrai, Brad Trost, Erin O’Toole, Andrew Saxton, Rick Peterson and Pierre Lemieux.

Former MP Chris Alexander is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

MP Lisa Raitt and businessman Kevin O’Leary are also considering a bid.

Report Typo/Error