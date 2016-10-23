Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bellechasse-Les Etchemins-Lévis Conservative MP Steven Blaney waves to supporters at a Conservative Party brunch, Sunday, October 23, 2016 in Levis Que. Blaney announced his decision to run for the leadership of the federal Conservative Party. (Jacques Boissinot/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
POLITICS

Conservative MP Steven Blaney joining party leadership race

QUEBEC — The Canadian Press

Conservative MP Steven Blaney is joining the party’s leadership race.

Blaney, who had already filed his nomination papers on Wednesday, made an official announcement Sunday at the annual brunch of the Conservative association in his riding of Bellechasse-Etchemins-Levis in Quebec City.

Blaney, 51, was first elected in 2006.

He was promoted to cabinet in 2011, heading the veteran affairs department.

Blaney was appointed public safety minister in 2013.

Other declared leadership candidates are Maxime Bernier, Andrew Scheer, Kellie Leitch, Michael Chong, Deepak Obhrai, Brad Trost, Erin O’Toole, Andrew Saxton, Rick Peterson and Pierre Lemieux.

 Former MP Chris Alexander is expected to announce his candidacy soon.

MP Lisa Raitt and businessman Kevin O’Leary are also considering a bid.

