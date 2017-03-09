The Conservative Party of Canada is distancing itself from remarks made this week by a Conservative senator who said negative reports of what happened at Canada’s Indian residential schools have overshadowed all of the “good things” that happened in the institutions.

In talking points circulated on Thursday to Conservative caucus members and staff, the Tories said a speech delivered in the Red Chamber two days earlier by Senator Lynn Beyak does not reflect their party’s views and was “disturbing and hurtful to the many survivors [of the church-run schools] who suffered the devastating effects.”

Ms. Beyak, a former provincial Progressive Conservative candidate from northern Ontario who was appointed to the Senate in 2013 by then prime minister Stephen Harper, shocked other senators on Tuesday when she delivered a lengthy address extolling the positive aspects of the schools where physical and sexual abuse was rampant and where many children died.

“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants – perhaps some of us here in this chamber – whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part and are overshadowed by negative reports,” said Ms. Beyak during a debate about the over-representation of indigenous women in Canada’s prisons.

“Mistakes were made at residential schools – in many instances, horrible mistakes that overshadowed some good things that also happened at those schools,” she said.

A seven-year inquiry called the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) led by Murray Sinclair, who is now an independent senator, found there was widespread abuse at the schools which many indigenous children were forced by law to attend over the more than a century that they were in operation. It also found that as many as 6,000 children died in the crowded institutions where disease was rampant and food was sometimes scarce.

Mr. Sinclair’s commission concluded that the residential school system was established as a program of assimilation and “cultural genocide,” the legacy of which continues to have negative repercussions for the children and grandchildren of the survivors.

Since 2007, the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, the largest class-action settlement in Canadian history, has paid billions of dollars to those who were harmed.

The memo circulated Thursday to Conservative politicians points out that it was Mr. Harper who delivered a formal apology in the House of Commons in 2008 to former students, their families, and communities for Canada’s role in the operation of the residential schools.

It also points out that it was the Conservative government that created the TRC as part of the settlement agreement which which recognized that the Indian residential school system had a “lasting and damaging” impact on aboriginal culture, heritage and language.

“The final report of the TRC helped to explain this dark chapter in Canadian history, and the Calls to Action addressed the legacy of the residential schools and advanced the process of reconciliation,” said the Conservative memo.

But Ms. Beyak, who sits on the Senate Aboriginal Affairs Committee and is a member of the Conservative caucus in Parliament, said it is unfortunate that the negative aspects of the schools have been “magnified” and are considered more newsworthy “than the abundance of good.”

She pointed out that Tomson Highway, an acclaimed novelist and playwright, has said that the nine years he spent at a residential school were the happiest of his life.

There were excellent calls to action issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, said Ms. Beyak, “but, frankly, I did not see any new light shed on these issues.”

As for the notion that the schools separated aboriginal children from their parents, she said, it must be remembered that fewer than one in three aboriginal children set foot in a residential school.

There has been a push recently by some indigenous politicians to rename the Langevin Block, which houses the Prime Minister’s offices. It is named after Hector-Louis Langevin who was a promoter of the Indian residential school system and an assimilationist who said: “If you wish to educate these children you must separate them from their parents during the time they are being educated. If you leave them in the family they may know how to read and write, but they will remain savages ...”

Ms. Beyak said that may sound racist to modern ears but she quoted a researcher of indigenous history who said Mr. Langevin should be judged by the values of his time.

Mr. Sinclair, who was in the Senate chamber when Ms. Beyak gave her speech, said he was “a bit shocked” that Ms. Beyak held views that had been proven incorrect that but he accepted her right to hold them.

But Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said he was disappointed that “misinformed attitudes” like those of Ms. Beyak still exist after all of the work done by the TRC.

“The senator’s comments point to the need for much more public education and greater understanding of our shared history,” Mr. Bellegarde said in a statement. “We expect more of our government’s representatives.”

