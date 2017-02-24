Conservative politicians need to tap into the populist uprising in Canada and channel that energy toward a clear agenda that will lead their party back to power in 2019, Preston Manning said at the launch of a political conference on Friday.

The founder of the Reform Party acknowledged the ugly underside of political alienation and disenchantment that led to Donald Trump’s election as president in the U.S., but said he is confident the Conservative Party of Canada can transform the movement into a powerful political force.

“The answer to manifestations of Trumpomania is not Trumpophobia, but political leadership that addresses the root causes of voter alienation and redirects negative political energy to positive ends,” he said in the opening speech of the Manning Conference 2017.

Mr. Manning added that Conservative politicians need to recognize the underlying public concerns behind populist movements, while “reject[ing] the dark and repugnant features which may accompany such uprisings and their more extreme representatives.” The goal, he said, is to rejuvenate the Conservative proposal and offer more than “politics as usual” to the public in the next election.

The Conservative Party’s interim leader, Rona Ambrose, said she is confident that her political formation will remain united even as the candidates in the ongoing leadership race are tackling a number of divisive issues.

“The candidates’ backgrounds and ideas are a testament to the big blue tent that we successfully built. Canada’s Conservative party is home for Canadians of all backgrounds,” she said in a speech. “While the issues that the candidates emphasize might vary, and while some of their policy prescriptions may differ, the principles that underlie their leadership platforms are the same: the clear recognition that a government’s role is to serve the people who pay the bills, not the well-heeled interests that talk the loudest.”

The comments from Mr. Manning and Ms. Ambrose come as the Conservative Party grapples with a Liberal MP’s private member’s motion (M-103) that seeks to condemn Islamophobia and other forms of systemic racism. Many Conservatives say this term is not well-enough defined, and could impact free speech, such as criticisms of Islam.

The first major panel of the day at the Manning Conference – “Leading the Response to Islamist Extremism and its Ideology in Canada” – dealt directly with this issue. It featured two speakers who argued that the country must take the threat of violence more seriously.

Raheel Raza, a Pakistani-born Muslim and founder of Muslims Facing Tomorrow, said the Liberal government is blind to the influence of the global jihadist insurgency.

“The regressive left and white Liberal guilt would have us believe that all is wonderful, warm and fuzzy in Canada, just like the current government that seems to be in denial of the radical jihadist ideology,” she said, blasting Liberal motion M-103.

“The biggest problem is that few people are speaking out for fear of being labelled as Islamophobes … while the dangers of imminent attacks on our values and our land are being ignored as fear-mongering,” Ms. Raza said.

Tom Quiggin, a former federal intelligence official and expert on terrorism, said “political correctness is the greatest threat to Western society.” He went on to say that the recent attack against a mosque in Quebec City, in which six Muslims were killed, was a case of “intelligence failure” as law-enforcement authorities failed to take action after a number of threats against the establishment.

“The cycle of violence has come to Canada,” he said. “We have had people come in and advocate extremism, acts of violence have been carried out in Canada, suicide bombings have been carried out by Canadians overseas a couple of times, and now we have that violence starting to come back the other direction.”

Alexander Walsh, a 23-year old postdoctoral student from Toronto who attended the conference, wore a “Make America Great Again” hat, which he bought at Trump Tower in Las Vegas. He said the hat symbolizes free speech and the fact that an underdog won the presidency. Mr. Walsh also said he believes Canada needs to be made great again.

“Canada has a very strong cultural foundation and very strong history,” he said. “That doesn`t mean we have to ban everybody from immigrating to Canada, far from it. I think people should come here and enjoy it. …We still need to stand fast and hold what our country was founded on, and be proud of that.”

