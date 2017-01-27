Opposition parties are attacking Liberal fundraising reform plans as cosmetic changes that will not resolve the fact that the governing party will still charge Canadians money to meet with cabinet ministers.

“A new law will not make Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau’s cash-for-access fundraisers ethical,” said Rona Ambrose, interim Conservative leader.

“Bending the rules so the Prime Minister can keep charging $1,500 for wealthy individuals to meet him and discuss government business is still wrong. The rules are clear. Why doesn’t Prime Minister Trudeau just follow the rules like everyone else?”

The Liberals are going to remove the veil of secrecy from fundraisers involving cabinet ministers, including the Prime Minister, requiring the events to be transparent, open to public scrutiny and reported to Canadians. These reforms will also apply to fundraising by leadership candidates and opposition party leaders.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said the fact the Liberals have come forward with reforms is an admission Mr. Trudeau’s party has been doing something wrong. He called on the Liberals to refund the millions of dollars they have raised since taking office 16 months ago.

“If the Liberals are admitting that their cash-for-access events were wrong, will they be returning all the money they raised?” Mr. Mulcair said in a statement. “If Justin Trudeau suddenly believes that the fundraisers he held during his leadership race were wrong, will he be returning all of that money? Or is this just what it looks like, a cynical game to distract from Liberals helping themselves?”

Mr. Mulcair said the issue still remains that the Liberals will be collecting as much as $1,550 from Canadians in exchange for events with cabinet ministers. “Let’s also be clear, there is nothing here that actually bans selling access to ministers, which is the overarching problem.”

NDP ethics critic Alexandre Boulerice is preparing to table a private member’s bill shortly that will toughen rules around fundraisers with cabinet minister and give the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner more power to investigate these events.

He also questioned how the Minister of Democratic Institutions, Karina Gould, will find the time to draw up legislative reforms when she is supposed to be dealing with electoral reform.

Mr. Boulerice said what the Liberals are planning will still allow them to bring together wealthy Canadians and cabinet ministers. “Their millionaire friends will still be able to have nice evenings with the Prime Minister for $1,550. This does not solve the problem of conflict of interest.”

