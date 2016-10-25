Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is dispatching the Governor-General on a state visit to the Middle East to reaffirm Canada’s position as a balanced player in the volatile region.

David Johnston leaves Friday for an eight-day visit to Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. He will meet with all three leaders. It is the first state visit by a Governor-General to the region and could be a precursor to a trip by the Prime Minister.

“We are trying to be seen as a country that is seen as doing the best it possibly can to deal with some very real human issues in the Mideast,” Mr. Johnston said in an interview Tuesday. “Canada is a good friend and a very constructive friend and is always looking for ways that we can be as constructive as we possibly can in bringing about peaceful solutions to very challenging circumstances.”

Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper had been seen by many Middle East experts as being in the camp of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr. Harper withdrew financial support for pro-Palestinian NGOs and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, which operates the bulk of the refugee camps in the West Bank and Gaza.

Mr. Harper was also known for his reluctance to condemn Israeli settlement construction and strongly supported Israel’s opposition to the U.S-negotiated Iran nuclear deal.

Mr. Trudeau has promised to be a frank voice in the Middle East and said he would not hesitate to criticize illegal Israel settlements, which have resulted in the demolition of Palestinian schools, confiscation of lands and segregation of roads. He also lifted Canadian sanctions against Iran and is negotiating to re-establish diplomatic relations severed by Mr. Harper in 2012.

The Prime Minister’s instructions to Mr. Johnston are to send a clear message that Canada wants to bring a “moderate and reasoned” approach to the region, and that includes trying to persuade Mr. Netanyahu to restart dormant peace talks with the Palestinian Authority.

“We believe in a two-state solution to the challenges of that part of the world. We are looking for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that recognizes Israel and provides for its security needs, and Canada will do everything we can to try to encourage direct negotiations,” Mr. Johnston said.

It’s a similar message that he intends to deliver to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whose senior adviser, Husam Zumlot, warned on Tuesday that a third intifada could erupt if Israel rejects fresh peace talks.

The Palestinians are pushing for a new internationally supervised set of peace talks with ground rules and a timeline for a deal, after previous negotiations for a two-state solution collapsed.

“Our message to [Mr. Abbas] is courage,” Mr. Johnston said. “I will encourage him to continue to work for a peaceful solution … and be constant and persistent to his people that this is the right way to go.”

As part of the visit, Mr. Johnston will analyze whether Canadian aid, including police training, has been effective in the Palestinian Authority.

Mr. Johnston’s first stop is Jordan, where he will hold talks with King Abdullah II, a leader the Governor-General praised as someone who has shown the “capacity to work with other states in the region for efforts to bring about peace.”

In Jordan, Mr. Johnston will also visit the Zaatari refugee camp and, in the capital of Amman, meet with Syrian refugee families who will be immigrating to Canada. Four of Mr. Johnston’s daughters have sponsored Syrian refugees.

“I will tell them some of my own grandchildren’s interaction with Syrian refugee children, but that there will be challenges, of course, but as in the case with many Canadians coming to Canada, with very challenging backgrounds, there is great hope,” he said, adding: “I will tell them to be sure to get a pair of skates soon.”

The Governor-General, who will be accompanied by his wife, Sharon Johnston, is bringing along a Canadian delegation that includes representatives from NGOs as well as MPs from the Liberal, Conservative and NDP parties. Actor Paul Gross, who starred in and directed the Canadian movie Hyena Road, is also on the tour. Part of the 2015 film was shot in Jordan.

Report Typo/Error