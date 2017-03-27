Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Finance Minister Bill Morneau addresses The Canadian Club of Toronto and The Empire Club regarding Budget 2017 in Toronto, on March 24, 2017. (Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canada can do more with less foreign aid spending, and that includes relying on a new profit-driven financial lending institution to help fight poverty in poor countries.

Morneau’s recent federal budget drew widespread criticism from international development and anti-poverty organizations because it did not contain an increase in foreign aid.

But in a post-budget interview with The Canadian Press, Morneau is making no apologies for the lack of new spending.

Instead, Morneau is a touting a new anti-poverty tool – a so-called development finance institution, which will lend money to private companies to help them pay for projects to reduce poverty in the developing world.

While DFIs are seen as a potentially good way to attract private companies, some analysts say more needs to be done to make sure companies are in fact investing the money properly and not just grabbing a government handout.

The previous Conservative government proposed the idea in its final 2015 budget, and Morneau brought it to life with a $300-million investment that will get it up and running under Export Development Canada.

