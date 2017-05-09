Senator Don Meredith is resigning from the Red Chamber before his colleagues have the chance to vote on his expulsion.

He said in a letter on Senate letterhead on Tuesday that he has “decided to move forward with my life” with support of his wife and children.

“I am acutely aware that Upper Chamber is more important than my moral failings,” Mr. Meredith wrote.

Mr. Meredith’s lawyer Bill Trudell confirmed his client is resigning.

The move comes after the Senate ethics and conflict of interest committee recommended that Mr. Meredith be kicked out of the Senate for his sexual relationship with a teenage girl, an outcome that would have been unprecedented in the Red Chamber. Mr. Meredith is believed to be eligible to collect a pension because he has been in the chamber for at least six years.

Mr. Meredith is also facing two other ethics investigations into allegations of workplace harassment and another for including a business associate on a delegation to the Caribbean.

Some senators expressed concern that those would be dropped once he leaves the Senate and want the ethics committee to keep them going despite his departure.

While Mr. Meredith’s lawyer argued for a one– or two-year suspension without pay, the five-member Senate committee determined that Mr. Meredith’s conduct demonstrated “he is unfit to serve as a senator.”

“No lesser sanction than expulsion would repair the harm he has done to the Senate,” the committee said in a report released last week.

The Senate was set to vote on Mr. Meredith’s fate. If a majority of 99 senators voted to expel him, he would have been permanently removed from the chamber and his seat declared vacant.

The committee’s recommendations followed Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard’s explosive investigation into Mr. Meredith’s relationship with a teenage girl, called only Ms. M., which began when she was 16 and lasted for two years.

Ms. Ricard’s report found that Mr. Meredith, a married 52-year-old Pentecostal pastor who calls himself a “devoted champion of youth empowerment,” breached two sections of the Senate ethics code during his relationship with Ms. M., including failing to uphold the dignity of the office and acting in a way that could adversely impact the institution.

According to Ms. Ricard’s report, the two met in February 2013 when Mr. Meredith was 48 and the girl was 16. Their relationship started with flirtatious chatting and progressed to sexually explicit text messaging and videos, kissing and touching and later, sexual intercourse. Although Mr. Meredith denied having sex with Ms. M. before she turned 18, Ms. Ricard determined that Mr. Meredith had intercourse with the teenager once when she was 17 and twice when she was 18.

Mr. Meredith told the Senate ethics officer that what happened with the young woman is a personal matter and is unconnected to his duties as a senator. He has apologized for his “moral failing” and has asked his colleagues for forgiveness. He also pleaded his case behind closed doors at the ethics committee, and would have given a chance to speak to his colleagues in the Red Chamber as well.

Ms. Ricard found that Mr. Meredith’s contact with the woman was “substantially intermingled” with his role as a senator, and that he drew on the weight and prestige of his role as a senator to “lure” her into a relationship. Ms. Ricard also found Mr. Meredith was not credible in his testimony.

He was appointed to the Senate by former prime minister Stephen Harper in December 2010.

In 2013 during the height of the senate expense scandal, senators voted to suspend without pay fellow senators Mike Duffy, Pamela Wallin and Patrick Brazeau. Those three senators have since been welcomed back into the chamber following the dismissal of their criminal allegations. Mr. Duffy was found not guilty on 31 criminal charges, while Mr. Brazeau’s charges of fraud and breach of trust were withdrawn and Ms. Wallin was never charged.

