The government should develop a proportional voting system and hold a referendum to ask Canadians whether they want a new system, a special parliamentary committee says.

The special committee on electoral reform also recommends Elections Canada conduct a public awareness campaign on the current first-past-the-post system and a new one.

The Liberals, in their own report, however, recommend a further engagement process on the federal voting system that “cannot be effectively completed before 2019.”

"We contend that the recommendations posed in the Majority Report regarding alternative electoral systems are rushed and are too radical to impose at this time," Liberal MP Matt DeCourcey said in a statement.

The committee’s 13 recommendations are made in a 333-page report released Thursday by an all-party committee that spent months studying the issue. The Liberals do not hold a majority on the committee.

The committee recommends the referendum ask Canadians to express their preference between the current first-past-the-post electoral system, or or a new proportional representation system.

The committee also says mandatory and online voting should not be implemented at this time, but recommends that any electoral reform enhance voter turnout.

The Liberal committee members released their own supplementary report on Thursday, in which they say recommending a referendum without further study is “premature.” Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef has repeatedly said she doesn’t like referendums because they are divisive and don’t always reflect a majority of the population.

