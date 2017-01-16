The Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner has launched an examination into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s holidays at the home of the Aga Khan, the billionaire Ismaili Muslim leader who owns a private island in the Bahamas.

In a letter to Conservative MP Blaine Calkins on Jan. 13, Mary Dawson acknowledged the concerns about two potential breaches to federal rules: the fact that the Aga Khan’s foundation lobbies the federal government and the use of a private helicopter by Mr. Trudeau to reach his secluded residence.

Ms. Dawson said that Mr. Calkins’ request “satisfies the requirements” of the Conflict of Interest Act, which allows MPs to ask the Commissioner to weigh in on potential breaches by other members of the House.

As such, she said she has “commenced an examination … to determine whether Mr. Trudeau has contravened” the Act in relation to his “recent stay at and travel to the Aga Khan’s privately owned island.”

The Aga Khan’s foundation has received $300-million in Canadian international development funds and is a registered lobbyist with the foreign affairs department.

Mr. Trudeau and his family flew to Nassau aboard a government Challenger jet in late December.

He was joined on the vacation by Newfoundland Liberal MP Seamus O’Regan and his husband as well as Liberal Party president Anna Gainey and her husband.

“The travel back and forth from Nassau to the island happens on the Aga Khan’s private helicopter, which he offered us the use of,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters last week.

“It is something that we look forward to discussing with the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, but we don’t see an issue on that,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Trudeau’s Open and Accountable Government rules state that “ministers and parliamentary secretaries must not accept sponsored travel … this includes all travel, non-commercial, chartered or private aircraft for any purpose except in exceptional circumstances” without the approval of Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson.

Mr. Trudeau conceded he did not seek Ms. Dawson’s sign-off but said that he believes he had not done anything unethical.

“The fact is that I am engaging with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner to answer any questions she may have,” he said last week. “The fact is, as I have said many times, the Aga Khan is a personal family friend and travel to and from the island only happens through private means.”

NDP Leader Tom Muclair urged Mr. Trudeau to reveal all the details of his trip as he accused him of breaking his own conflict rules. “This is a clear conflict of interest and it is worrisome that the Prime Minister has been so evasive about the specifics of the trip,” he said last week. “He claims that this was a family vacation and not government work. These were not exceptional circumstances and therefore cannot excuse the use of a private helicopter.”

Sections of the Conflict of Interest Act that are relevant to Ms. Dawson’s examination, as outlined in her letter to Mr. Calkins:

Section 6: Decision-making No public office holder shall make a decision or participate in making a decision related to the exercise of an official power, duty or function if the public office holder knows or reasonably should know that, in the making of the decision, he or she would be in a conflict of interest.

Section 11: Gifts and other advantages No public office holder or member of his or her family shall accept any gift or other advantage, including from a trust, that might reasonably be seen to have been given to influence the public office holder in the exercise of an official power, duty or function.

Section 12: Exception A public office holder or member of his or her family may accept a gift or other advantage (a) that is permitted under the Canada Elections Act; (b) that is given by a relative or friend; or (c) that is received as a normal expression of courtesy or protocol, or is within the customary standards that normally accompany the public office holder’s position.

Section 21: Duty to recuse A public office holder shall recuse himself or herself from any discussion, decision, debate or vote on any matter in respect of which he or she would be in a conflict of interest.

