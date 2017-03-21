The European Union’s trade commissioner says she’s confident the most contentious part of the Canada-EU trade accord – an investment court where businesses can sue governments – will survive a rocky ratification process by the 28-country economic bloc and come into force.

Cecilia Malmstrom was in Ottawa Monday to speak in support of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the bulk of which is expected to take effect as early as April.

