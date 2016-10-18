Two candidates from B.C. are joining the Conservative leadership race.

Former B.C. MP Andrew Saxton, who lost his seat in the 2015 election, is launching his campaign at an event tonight in North Vancouver, B.C.

Saxton, who served as parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers, is highlighting his experience dealing with budgets in both government and the private sector, saying he was part of the team that helped Canada weather the 2008 recession.

Vancouver businessman Rick Peterson, meanwhile, says he plans to focus on getting rid of corporate income taxes and giving more power and resources to local riding associations.

Peterson, a bilingual Alberta native who lost a 2014 bid to lead the B.C. Conservative Party, also wants to enhance security screening for immigrants, but stops short of a values test in the style of one put forward by rival Kellie Leitch.

The Conservatives will elect their new leader next May 27.

Report Typo/Error