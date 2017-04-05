The facts behind the Syrian chemical weapons attack must be clearly established so those responsible can be held accountable, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday.

Freeland stopped short of blaming President Bashar Assad’s government but she says it will be a “damning indictment” of him if that turns out to be the case.

“The government of Canada, and I as foreign minister, am shocked and horrified. This is really a reprehensible attack against civilians and it is absolutely important the world take notice,” she said.

The minister spoke with reporters Wednesday via conference call from Brussels, Belgium, where she took part in the Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region.

“If confirmed, regime responsibility for an attack on its own civilian population and attacks using these types of weapons is a very, very grave act which must have consequences,” she said.

The minister chose her words carefully, saying the investigation into the Tuesday’s chemical attacks in Syria must essentially be bulletproof, so there is no doubt who is responsible.

Canada and the U.S. are the two leading funders of the United Nations organization that investigates the use of the chemical weapons, which will play a role in establishing the facts of the attacks, she said.

She said the international community needs to clearly investigate, identify who did it, and hold those to account. She said the findings must be presented “in a highly credible international for a so they cannot be disputed in any credible way.”

Freeland urged all permanent members of the Security Council to support a resolution by the U.S., Britain and France condemning the use of chemical weapons and threatening consequences.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said the attacks have “all the hallmarks” of Assad’s government and the U.S. may take action if the UN Security Council fails to act.

The UN envoy for Russia, which backs Assad, opposes the resolution, saying it is based on information from “discredited” groups.

Freeland praised Haley’s comments at the Security Council, saying the U.S. has an important role in resolving the ongoing conflict.

She said Haley has been “very active, very strong and very outspoken in the debate today at the Security Council and personally I would like to really commend the work that she has been doing today and the strong position she’s been taking.”

With a file from Bill Curry

Report Typo/Error