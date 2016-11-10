POLITICS BRIEFING

By Chris Hannay (@channay) and Rob Gilroy (@rgilroy)

> It’s time to fight, again: The Globe’s Elizabeth Renzetti says it’s time for the ‘Nasty Women’ to renew the fight for women’s rights – again. “What do we tell our daughters, and our sons, about the fact that a man is not punished for that behaviour, or for his alleged unwanted sexual advances to at least a dozen women, but is rewarded with the keys to the Oval Office?”

> A fascist’s win; America’s loss: Sarah Kendzior, who lives in Trump country, Missouri, sounded the alarm about Donald Trump’s potential to grab the White House for more than a year. Now, she is sounding the alarm again. “Find strength in fighting for the rights of others. It is better to go out fighting than to have nothing worth fighting for at all.”

> Trump’s battles may be just beginning: Konrad Yakabuski says Donald Trump will be in for a shock if he thinks a Republican Congress is simply going to rubber-stamp each and every one the president-elect’s campaign promises. “It’s not clear that Mr. Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will be able to sort out their own differences and settle on a common agenda.”

> A new world order?: Mark MacKinnon writes that “Americans didn’t just elect a divisive new president on Tuesday – they voted in a new world order. The certainties that underpinned the old system – the one in place since the end of the Second World War – are no longer guaranteed.”

> The wall came down: The Globe’s John Ibbitson with his mea culpa for suggesting recently that Hillary Clinton’s firewall of former industrial states would buffer any serious challenge by Donald Trump. “Anyone who believed, as I believed, that the Blue Wall of industrial Midwestern states that had voted Democrat for decades was impermeable was proven a fool."

> The era of discontent: Marcus Gee says the discontent that fueled Donald Trump’s rise had been brewing for years. “Some things are shocking without being truly surprising. The Trump revolution has been a long time coming. Forces building within the Republican party, and the country at large, set up this staggering upheaval.”

> What the pollsters missed: Also in The Globe, Shachi Kurl of Angus Reid says polling during the U.S. election “showed itself to be susceptible to some key blind spots. … Early analysis suggests this election didn’t turn on so-called ‘shy’ Trump voters who failed to identify themselves because of social desirability issues, but on rural voters whose opinions and voting intent simply may have been undercanvassed.”

> A right turn at the top court: Globe and Mail justice writer Sean Fine says “U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has the opportunity to put a deep imprint on the Supreme Court and create a legacy on a wide range of policies, from gun controls and abortion rights to capital punishment and transgender rights. The president-elect will shape the institution whose role, in part, is to be a check on his exercise of power.”

> It was always about race: Kamal Al-Solaylee says Americans and the rest of the world owe Donald Trump a thank you. “His campaign … has uncovered once and for all the racial fault lines that ravage his country. We now have irrefutable proof of a U.S. divided along colour lines: whites on one side, and everyone else on the other.”

> The politics of alienation: Also in The Globe, Preston Manning writes on why elites across the West are losing the communications battle for the hearts and minds of the electorate. “What is the point in winning a policy or even an election battle if in the process you lose the war to win the respect, understanding, and support of an ever-increasing portion of the population that your policy purports to benefit?”

> Buyer’s remorse: Canadian-American citizen Alec Scott, who convinced his partner to move with him to California, writes about his guilt over that decision. “Perhaps he is right, that, in Martin Luther King’s comforting words, the arc of history is long, and it bends towards justice. But it’s a day where that simply doesn’t feel true.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IN CANADA

> Justin Trudeau is extending an olive branch to the incoming Trump administration by offering to reopen the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mr. Trudeau was careful not to openly criticize the Republican during the campaign, though a Canadian businessman who is close to Mr. Trump says they all knew the Canadian Prime Minister was “in the tank” for Hillary Clinton. “He knows that the only person in Canada who has openly supported him is Conrad Black,” the source said. Separately, the new administration will also put pressure on Canada to increase its military spending.

> Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch is trying to capitalize on the Trump phenomenon by saying his anti-elite message should come to Canada. Ms. Leitch got pushback from other leadership contenders in a debate last night. “Donald Trump’s divisive policy on immigration and social policies have no room in the Canada that I believe in,” said Calgary MP Deepak Obhrai.

> Two female candidates for the Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership dropped out, with one citing harassment as the reason. “It’s one of those things: Two steps forward, one step back,” NDP Premier Rachel Notley told reporters.

> Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is extending her political-fundraiser ban – which currently covers Members of Provincial Parliament and candidates – to senior political staff.

> And Canada’s plan to save money on its foreign missions hasn’t worked out so well.

