Finance Minister Bill Morneau is postponing any major tax hikes for wealthy Canadians as he unveiled a budget of modest new spending focused on expanding job training, boosting innovation and growing key sectors of the economy.

Facing a high degree of uncertainty over the policy mix that will emerge south of the border as U.S. President Donald Trump promises “massive” tax reduction, the Trudeau government appears to be adopting a wait-and-see approach before making any major decisions that could affect Canada’s tax competitiveness.

The budget also suggests that any trade moves by the U.S., such as the imposition of a border tax, could restrain exports to the U.S. and would negatively affect the Canadian economy.

The Liberal government’s second budget closes some corporate tax loopholes and hikes taxes on alcohol and tobacco. It also raises unemployment premiums to pay for a host of new skill-training programs.

The budget does not include plans to raise taxes on investment income such as capital gains, a topic that had been of particular concern on Bay Street in recent weeks. Instead, the budget eliminated a handful of tax credits that were deemed ineffective, including a tax break for public transit users while Uber users will now have to pay sales tax.

But Mr. Morneau is promising to present a paper later this year that will outline potential tax changes that could affect upper-income earners, particularly those who use corporate structures to pay less tax.

Having already eliminated income splitting for families with children, the Liberals are now setting their sights on private business structures that still allow couples to split income for tax purposes.

“Going forward, we will close loopholes that result in unfair tax advantages for some at the expense of others,” Mr. Morneau told the House of Commons. “We will eliminate inefficient tax measures, especially those that disproportionately hide their identity to avoid pay taxes.”

Still, this continuing review is likely to create unease for thousands of small-business owners.

“It’s pretty obvious that private companies and their families are under the radar and under attack,” said tax expert Kim Moody, who reviewed the budget for the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. “There’s a perception out there, certainly with academics and some pockets of government, that private corporations are inappropriately used to save tax or defer tax and I think a lot of that is not true, but the government intends to look at that and make their own determination.”

The review drew immediate concern from Canadian Federation of Small Business president Dan Kelly, who said tens of thousands of Canadians could potentially be affected.

Over all, the budget provides new details on a wide range of spending that was first announced last year. The net impact of new spending, tax hikes and savings announced in the 2017 budget is negligible, starting at about $200-million next year and rising to $1.9-billion in 2019-20.

This budget raises $1.4-billion in new annual tax revenue through a review of tax credits and other changes as well as a further $1.4-billion over five years in additional revenue through higher employment-insurance premiums.

Total new spending in the 2017 budget will rise to $8.2-billion annually by 2021-22.

The deficit is forecast to jump from $23-billion in the current fiscal year to $28.5-billion in 2017-18, before declining to about $19-billion by 2021-22. Those figures include an adjustment for risk of $3-billion a year, a cushion that has been re-instated after Mr. Morneau dropped it in his fall economic update.

The budget forecast projects that the federal debt will shrink slightly as a percentage of GDP, from 31.5 per cent this year to 30.9 per cent in 2021-20. However, economists expressed concern that the budget does not include a target for eliminating the deficit. They warn that this puts federal finances at risk in the event of a recession or slower-than-expected growth.

“The problem is when you get some sort of shock,” said Randall Bartlett, chief economist with the University of Ottawa’s Institute for Fiscal Studies and Democracy. “It throws your debt-to-GDP ratio out the window entirely. That’s why maintaining a balanced budget and paying for your operating expenses out of revenues is good medicine for a household, a corporation or a government.”

At a news conference with reporters, Mr. Morneau repeatedly declined to offer a timeline for erasing the deficit, pointing instead to the government’s plans to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio in check.

The budget includes money for jobless Canadians to pursue self-funded training while receiving EI benefits. It will also expand student loans of up to $1,800 for part-time studies and grants of up to $1,360 for those with dependent children.

On innovation, the Liberals are vowing to invest in six economic sectors: advanced manufacturing, clean resources, bio-sciences, agri-food, digital and clean technology.

The budget has a special focus on improving the lives of women in the work force. Ottawa will extend parental benefits for up to 18 weeks and allow women to claim maternity benefits for up to 12 weeks before their due date. Federally regulated businesses will also be required to allow flexible work hours.

The government committed $100-million to combat sexual violence against women – a last-minute budgetary measure as a result of The Globe and Mail’s investigation that found that one in five sexual assault allegations in Canada are deemed “unfounded” or baseless by police.

The budget breaks down previously announced funds for social infrastructure, giving $7-billion over 10 years to fund child-care spaces and $11.2-billion over 11 years for affordable housing.

Similarly, more details were announced for other infrastructure funds such as public transit and the proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank. The budget reveals that Ottawa will be willing to fund only up to 40 per cent of the cost of new municipal transit projects. Cities had been calling on the federal government to fund up to 50 per cent of the cost, as it had done during its first phase of infrastructure spending.

The move appears to be aimed at encouraging the provinces to contribute a larger share toward major projects.

The government is creating a new caregiver credit of up to $6,883 to help families care for dependent relatives and $2,150 for dependent spouses.

As expected, the budget did not provide any spending details on planned increases to the military budget. Those details will be included when a defence policy review is unveiled later this year.

There was a sprinkling of money to many Liberal priorities, including better legal aid for asylum seekers, rehabilitating inmates, establishing an LGBTQ2 secretariat within the Privy Council office, money for the arts and free Internet for disadvantaged families.

