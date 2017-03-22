The federal government is planning to invest more than $100-million over five years to create a national strategy to prevent gender-based violence, citing a Globe and Mail investigation into how police handle sex-assault allegations across the country.

The federal budget, released Wednesday, also proposes $2.7-million over five years for education, ethics and conduct programming, including training, for Canadian judges. The funding commitments come after a 20-month Globe investigation that collected data from more than 870 police forces, exposing deep flaws in how many sexual assault cases are closed as “unfounded,” or baseless. That designation means police believe no crime occurred.

“Recent media investigations have shed light on unfounded sexual assault cases, indicating that the national dismissal rate could be as high as one out of every five sexual assault allegations,” reads the budget, summarizing The Globe’s findings.

The proposed National Strategy to Address Gender-Based Violence will create a centre of excellence within Status of Women Canada, with an aim of better aligning government resources to address gender-based violence, and include measures that will be implemented by the RCMP and the Department of National Defence. Starting next fiscal year, the strategy will receive $100.9-million over the first five years and $20.7-million per year thereafter.

The budget noted that “improved data is necessary to better understand the prevalence and impact of sexual assault in Canada.” However, it did not commit new funds for Statistics Canada to resume collecting national numbers on unfounded cases of sexual offences through the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey – a recommendation made earlier this week in a parliamentary report on violence against young women and girls.

Statistics Canada stopped publishing information on unfounded cases in 2003 amid concerns that cases were being misclassified or not recorded at all.

More details on the national strategy will be announced in the coming months, according to the budget.

The $2.7-million over five years for the Canadian Judicial Council, an independent organization that supports federally appointed judges, will ensure that Canadian judges are sensitive to and informed about the “evolving nature of Canadian society,” including gender issues.

“Support for the Canadian Judicial Council will ensure that more judges have access to professional development, with a greater focus on gender– and culturally-sensitive training,” the budget says.

The investment will also upgrade the council’s computer servers, so that information can be managed accurately and effectively.

The commitment comes as interim Conservative Party Leader Rona Ambrose’s private member’s bill requiring training for would-be judges on issues involved in sexual-assault cases is fast-tracked through the House of Commons. Bill C-337 was tabled after The Globe’s investigation.

The Globe interviewed dozens of people who work with victims of sexual assault, and increased police training was one of the most common suggestions for improving the investigative process. However, the budget did not make any mention of increased funding for police training.

In a separate measure, the government will provide $3.6-million over three years to establish an LGBTQ2 secretariat within the Privy Council Office. The secretariat will support the work of the Prime Minister’s special adviser on LGBTQ2 issues, MP Randy Boissonneault, to deliver on his mandate to provide advice on the development and co-ordination of the government’s LGBTQ2 agenda.

The secretariat will engage with LGBTQ2 organizations from across Canada to promote equality, protect the rights of LGBTQ2 Canadians, and address past and current discrimination against them. However, the budget did not commit to any apology or funds for restitution for gay members of the public service and military who lost their jobs in the 1970s and 1980s because of their sexual orientation.

