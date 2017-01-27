The federal government ran a $3.3-billion deficit in November and has racked up $12.7-billion in red ink over the first eight months of the year.

Finance Canada’s monthly fiscal monitor report said the higher deficit figures this year are largely due to higher spending on transfers to provinces, municipalities and to Canadians directly via elderly benefits and the new Canada Child Benefit.

For comparison to last year, the federal government ran a $382-million surplus in November 2015 and the year-to-date bottom line at that time was a surplus of $1-billion.

The monthly tracking figures can be volatile and large adjustments are common toward the end of the fiscal year.

The House of Commons is scheduled to resume sitting on Monday following a six-week recess and Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to release the 2017 budget in the coming weeks. The budget will include Ottawa’s latest fiscal projections.

Mr. Morneau’s Nov. 1 fiscal update projected a deficit of $25.1-billion in the current 2016-17 fiscal year, followed by deficits of $27.8-billion, $25.9-billion, $19.3-billion, $16.8-billion and $14.6-billion over the next five years.

Finance Canada also released a report in late December that included long-term fiscal projections. According to that report, annual deficits will not be erased until after 2050. The report’s projections show that even with decades of deficits, the federal debt as a share of GDP would shrink from 31.8 per cent this year to 21.7 per cent in 2050-51.

