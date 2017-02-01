The federal government will offer to negotiate a settlement in a class-action lawsuit known as the ‘60s Scoop case in which indigenous people say they lost their cultural identity when they were removed as children from their homes on reserves to be placed with non-aboriginal families.

The government told The Globe and Mail it is willing to enter talks that could end the long-running court dispute after federal lawyers informed a judge of Ontario’s Superior Court that they would not cross-examine two aging First Nations elders who were prepared to take the stand, and that the government had no more evidence to tender.

“We have a mandate to negotiate now for a settlement,” a government source told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday. “What they are going to do is see if they can get together and get an agreement in principle and pursue actual settlement talks.”

The class-action suit seeks redress for what the plaintiffs say was the government’s failure to ensure that, after being taken from their communities by child-welfare authorities, the children were allowed to maintain their traditions and customs and to obtain the benefits that flow to aboriginal people, such as free postsecondary tuition.

The case was launched in 2009 on behalf of Marcia Brown Martel, now the Chief of the Beaverhouse First Nation, who was taken from her community north of North Bay in 1967 when she was four years old and, after years in foster care, was adopted by a white family in central Ontario.

Her lawyers estimate there are about 16,000 other indigenous people in the province who were removed from their homes in similar fashion between 1965 and 1984 – the period covered by the claim.

After seven years of delays, mostly as a result of appeals by Ottawa, the court hearings began last August. The government’s move to stop litigation effectively brought testimony to an end and Justice Edward Belobaba was expected to announce a date for his ruling next week.

The claim seeks combined damages of $100,000 for each person that is part of the class action. Similar suits have been launched in other provinces where the plaintiffs are waiting for the outcome of the Ontario case.

The government source said negotiated settlements would be sought in all of the cases, not just Ontario.

Jeffery Wilson, the lawyer for Ms. Brown and the other class-action claimants, said early Wednesday afternoon that the government had yet to approach him about settlement negotiations.

At the same time the government is telling the media that it is willing to negotiate, its lawyers are litigating in court and pushing ahead with the argument that Canada never had any duty to protect the cultural identity of indigenous children, said Mr. Wilson.

“I think Canadians would want to know that their government will protect the cultural identity of all of our people,” said Mr. Wilson, “and especially our children who can’t protect themselves.”

