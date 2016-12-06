The federal government spends far less per student to run schools on reserves than the provinces spend to educate other Canadian children because Ottawa does not adequately account for the cost of teaching in remote northern regions with small populations.

That is the finding of a report issued Tuesday by the Parliamentary Budget Officer who was asked by New Democrat MP Charlie Angus to examine how much the federal government spends to educate First Nations children.

It was a point of contention throughout the decade that Stephen Harper was in power, when the Conservatives said they were spending more than the provincial average per student to run reserve schools, despite claims to the contrary by indigenous groups including the Assembly of First Nations.

In his new report, the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) found the Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs spends about $14,500 per student to educate children on reserves which, unlike other schools in Canada, fall under federal jurisdiction. That compares to the Ontario provincial per-student rate of $11,500.

Unlike education elsewhere in Canada, which is a provincial responsibility, schools on reserve fall under federal jurisdiction. "In addition," says the report, "band schools face higher costs because of higher incidence of socio-economic disadvantage, commitments to provide culturally relevant instruction in indigenous languages, and large numbers of students for whom English or French is a second language. The incidence of children requiring special education support is also higher."

“In addition,” says the report, “band schools face higher costs because of higher incidence of socio-economic disadvantage, commitments to provide culturally relevant instruction in indigenous languages, and large numbers of students for whom English or French is a second language. The incidence of children requiring special education support is also higher.”

The report says the cost mechanisms used by the federal government favour students living on reserves who attend provincial schools and puts band-operated schools in remote northern regions at a significant disadvantage.

The PBO estimated that the total national shortfall for education programming in band-operated schools would be between $336-million and $665-million in this fiscal year.

When the Liberals came to power a year ago, they promised to end chronic underfunding of First Nations education. They removed a 2-per-cent cap on annual increases to spending for on-reserve education that was imposed by a previous Liberal government during the 1990s and said they would invest an additional $2.6-billion over four years “in helping First Nations children learn and succeed.”

The PBO says funding promised in the federal budget earlier this year could go some distance to address the gap by 2020-21 when the promise of new investments has been fully phased in – a year after the next federal election.

But, says the report, that will depend upon how the money is allocated. The shortfall, it says, will disappear only if the government also ends a historical trend of lapsing significant amounts of capital funding at the same time it is making new investments.

