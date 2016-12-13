Federal task force recommends marijuana be sold at store front and mail order

Minimum legal age would be 18, must be sold away from schools and not with alcohol

Canadians could carry up to 30 grams and grow four plants at home

Liberals to table legalization bill in the spring

Canadian adults over the age of 18 will be able to carry up to 30 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes – and grow up to four plants in their homes – under the legal model recommended by a federally appointed task force.

The group of experts, chaired by former Liberal minister Anne McLellan, is also recommending that high-potency products be more heavily taxed, to “discourage” their use in the general public.

The report was ordered by Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, which promised to table legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational use in the spring of 2017. The government may choose to accept or reject the task force’s recommendations when it crafts the legislation. It remains unclear when the drug will be taken off the prohibited list for the first time since 1923.

Under the proposal that was released on Tuesday, the production of marijuana for recreational purposes would follow the system that is currently in use for medical marijuana, which is overseen and heavily regulated by Health Canada.

At the same time, the report urged the federal government to eventually allow “craft” and outdoor production under strict security conditions.

“Canada’s governments will need to move swiftly to increase or create capacity in many areas relating to the production and sale of cannabis,” the report said.

Recreational marijuana would be sold under a provincially regulated system that would ensure that the drug is not distributed in the same locations as alcohol. The proposal goes against the wishes of the Ontario government that called for recreational marijuana to be sold in LCBOs.

The sales points would be located far from schools, with the report urging the provinces to establish “limits on the density and location of storefronts.”

The report added that provinces where the legal drinking age is 19 could impose the same limit for the consumption of recreational marijuana.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said last year that it would be a good idea to retail marijuana through government-owned liquor stores. In response to a reporter’s question at an unrelated press conference, she said the Liquor Control Board of Ontario would be a good outlet for cannabis because the monopoly would allow the authorities to keep tight control over the drug.

But Liberal insiders say Ms. Wynne was only “musing” at the time and the government was not drawing up plans to sell pot at the LCBO.

One source pointed to the model used by Washington state as a better model: Under such a system, a government agency would buy the marijuana from growers as a means of ensuring quality and cutting out organized crime, then wholesale the drug to private, pot-specific stores. The stores would be subject to strict conditions to ensure there are not too many of them and they stay away from schools.

In order to minimize the risks to public health, the task force is urging “comprehensive restrictions to the advertising and promotion of cannabis and related merchandise,” including a requirement to sell the product in child-proof plain packaging. Only the following information could be included on the product: the name of the producer, the strain name, the price and the amounts of chemicals (THC and CBD) in the product.

In addition, the task force is calling for a number of warnings on the products, such as “Keep out of reach of children.”

On the issue of edible marijuana products, the task force is advocating a number of conditions, including ensuring they are not marketed toward children, for example by prohibiting candies and colourful packaging. In addition, the government is being urged to ban products in which marijuana is mixed with alcohol or caffeine.

The government revenues that would come from the taxation of legal marijuana should be directed towards “administration, education, research and enforcement” of the new regime, according to the report.

In order to ensure the public’s safety, the report said that the following activities should remain criminal: trafficking to youth, illicit production, trafficking and import/export of marijuana. In addition, the report calls on all levels of government to “send a clear message to Canadians that cannabis causes impairment and that the best way to avoid driving impaired is to not consume.”

The government should simultaneously invest in research to set a limit on THC levels for cannabis-impaired driving, the report said.

At the same time, the government should create exemptions for “social sharing” of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Canada currently has 36 producers licensed to grow and distribute marijuana for medical purposes.

With files from Adrian Morrow

