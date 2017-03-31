The federal government will kick in more than $1.8-billion to ‎Ontario's plan to improve GO Transit rail, freeing up provincial money for other transit projects.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to a GO Transit maintenance yard in the west of Toronto to make the announcement, calling it a contribution to ‎"the single largest transit project in which the federal government has ever invested."

The money is left over from the ‎New Building Canada Fund, meaning it is not part of the investment promised in the recent federal budget.

The province has been working to turn GO Transit rail from a primarily commuter service into transit offering two-way all-day service. Dubbed Regional Express Rail, the project has been tentatively budgeted at $13.5-billion, which the province had pledged to fund.

‎The federal money will not change the scope of RER but will free up some of those provincial funds. Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca said it was too soon to know whether the money will remain dedicated to regional transit projects or could be available to local priorities.

Ottawa is promising to spend about $20-billion on transit over 11 years.

"The investments we are making in this country are historic," Mr. Trudeau told a crowd that included railway workers, federal politicians and regional mayors.

