Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg in a Jan. 31, 2017, file photo. (JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg in a Jan. 31, 2017, file photo. (JOHN WOODS/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Feds linking research facility funds to health deal: Manitoba government Add to ...

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The Manitoba government says it’s being threatened by the federal government in ongoing negotiations over health funding.

The province says a federal official has raised the spectre of millions in funding for a new research facility being pulled if a health-care deal is not reached.

Manitoba is the last province without a unilateral 10-year agreement on health transfer payments that other provinces have signed in recent months.

Michael Richards, Manitoba’s deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs, has written federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s chief of staff.

He says the chief of staff linked the outcome of a health deal to $60-million promised in 2015 for a manufacturing research facility at the National Research Council in Winnipeg.

Richards says the federal official also tied health talks to Manitoba’s agreement on a national climate-change plan – a move Richards calls an unacceptable added source of tension.

“These linkages ... are clearly completely unacceptable to my government,” Richards wrote in the March 14 letter to Richard Maksymetz, Morneau’s chief of staff.

“They introduce further unnecessary friction and discord between our respective governments. And they are plainly irreconcilable with any notion of collaborative federalism.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau says health deals with three more provinces are a win for federalism (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular