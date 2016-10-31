Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Public Service Pay Centre in Miramichi, N.B. (Ron Ward/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

The federal government has missed its self-imposed deadline for clearing a backlog of payroll problems and is now looking to get things sorted out by the end of the year.

Marie Lemay, deputy minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, says there are still about 22,000 cases to be dealt with.

That’s down from 82,000 recorded during the summer.

The advent of the government’s new Phoenix payroll system left thousands of public servants with problems.

Some were underpaid, some were paid too much and others weren’t paid at all.

Lemay says she is disappointed that the backlog couldn’t be cleared sooner.

