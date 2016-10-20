POLITICS BRIEFING

By Chris Hannay (@channay) and Rob Gilroy (@rgilroy)

The Globe Politics is pleased to include a roundup of news and opinion on U.S. politics, through until this year’s election in November. As always, let us know what you think of the newsletter. Sign up here to get it by e-mail each morning.

U.S. ELECTION 2016

> Trump breaks tradition: The Globe and Mail’s Joanna Slater was in Las Vegas last night for the final U.S. presidential debate – a last opportunity for both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to sway any remaining undecided voters. Mr. Trump, however, “abandoned any effort to attract moderate voters to his cause, preferring instead to engage in ugly attacks on Ms. Clinton that would have been unthinkable prior to this campaign.” Futhermore, “in a break with decades of tradition in American presidential contests, Mr. Trump refused to say whether he would respect the election result if he loses and continued to allege massive irregularities in the voter rolls during his final showdown with Hillary Clinton. … Asked if he would honour the outcome of the vote on Nov. 8, Mr. Trump said: ‘I will tell you at the time. I will keep you in suspense.’

> Trump’s Crazy gamble: The Globe’s John Ibbitson says Donald Trump – trailing badly in recent polls – had to try a Hail Mary pass to right his campaign. “He had to roll the dice. [But] claiming the election is rigged at a televised debate is one heck of a toss.”

> Clinton’s impassioned performance: The Globe’s Sarah Hampson says Hillary Clinton stuck to similar tactics to bait Donald Trump, “but added a more aggressive attack of Donald Trump and impassioned defence of issues such as women’s right to make their own health decisions and the democratic election process.”

> Drama, humour and horror: Also at The Globe, David Shribman says the third debate probably won’t move the needle in terms of swaying any remaining undecided voters. “Not one new idea. Not one point of agreement. Not one moment of chivalry. Not one expression of subtlety. Probably not one vote changed.” What the debates did do, however, was plow ”new ground in invective.”

> Donald Trump’s democracy: Not surprisingly, the lead story at almost every major U.S. media organization was Trump’s refusal to say if he’d accept the results of the general election on Nov. 8. In The Washington Post, Dan Balz says Trump, for a short time, “was more subdued, more focused on policy and substance. … He appeared to have disciplined his worst instincts. But that was only for a time.” His comment on election rigging “was also a major mistake. Yet Trump seemed not to care at all.”

> Gail Collins of The New York Times says, “The rigged-election moment overshadowed everything else in the debate, during which Trump made very strange faces while Clinton was talking, but did manage to avoid going completely off the rails. Does that make him a success? We are once again faced with the problem of the very, very low bar. Still, no.”

> At New York Magazine, Ed Kilgore says “At a minimum, [Trump] has opened the door to a wholesale declaration of independence by down-ballot Republican candidates. Maybe Trump cannot win, but many of them can, and it’s hard to image they will refuse to accept the integrity of their own elections.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW IN OTTAWA

> Canada Revenue Agency auditors are pulling in $240-million in unpaid taxes in the overheated housing markets of Ontario and British Columbia.

> Electoral reform isn’t as urgent as it was when Stephen Harper was in power, Justin Trudeau says.

> Medical marijuana users say the drug is too expensive and should be exempt from sales tax.

> Problems with paying public servants will persist at least a little longer, as the federal government says it’s likely to miss its own Oct. 31 deadline to resolve all the Phoenix payout problems.

> Peter MacKay may be out of the Conservative leadership race, but he’s heaping praise on former cabinet colleague Lisa Raitt.

> Meanwhile, the NDP may have its first leadership candidate: B.C. MP Peter Julian, who has quit his role as house leader.

WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT

Konrad Yakabuski (Globe and Mail): “It’s not clear that such federal meddling will yield any better results than it did under previous Liberal governments. As long as the provinces remained bound by the Canada Health Act, which constrains their ability to dramatically alter the way health care is paid for and delivered, any new conditions on the use of federal transfers are only likely to further weigh down an already overly bureaucratic system. Such meddling betrays an age-old Liberal desire to ensure that Ottawa gains visibility, and credit, for health funding. It almost never leads to an improvement of services.”

Globe and Mail editorial board: “That the Conservatives won a majority in 2011 with 39.6 per cent of the popular vote was problematic to many – just as the Liberal majority, built on 39.5 per cent of the vote, now is. The desire of many Canadians to reform the electoral system is motivated by more than partisanship. So is the desire of many other Canadians to keep the current system.”

Andrew Coyne (National Post): “Trudeau’s intentions are as opaque as his comments were ambiguous. But if he wants to allay suspicions that he is trying to pull a fast one, he should at least say as much; that he has thus far declined to do so – in Question Period, he did not directly respond to Tom Mulcair’s accusation that he was “backing away from his solemn promise to Canadians” – is alarming, to say the least.”

Stephen Maher (iPolitics): “There are good arguments against electoral reform – the potential loss of stability, for example – but the winning argument is the one we (the voters) never hear. It’s the one heard in party backrooms: Don’t do it or we’ll never get another majority. Apparently, Trudeau is leaning towards the backroom point of view.”

Aaron Wherry (CBC): “So perhaps the best way for the Liberal government to effect electoral reform is to stop being so popular. Maybe prorogue Parliament a couple times. Or appoint Donald Trump to fill one of Prince Edward Island's Senate seats.”

Report Typo/Error