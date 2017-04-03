CANADIAN NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
Voters in five ridings across the country -- two in Calgary, one each in Montreal, Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area -- will send a new batch of MPs to the House of Commons. The ridings, three Liberal and two Conservative, are safe seats and not expected to change hands, but the by-elections represent a generational shift as the new MPs replace parliamentary veterans like Stephen Harper.
Illegal border crossings took up most of the airtime at a debate of Conservative leadership candidates in Toronto on the weekend.
The debate featured all the contenders but one: Kevin O'Leary, who was scheduled to attend but cancelled at the last minute because, he said, he wanted to celebrate his 27th wedding anniversary with his wife in Miami. Mr. O'Leary told the Hill Times that if he becomes leader of the Conservative Party it's majority government or bust. Jenni Byrne, architect of the party's 2011 and 2015 campaigns, says she isn't confident in an O'Leary-led party's chances in the next election.
Jagmeet Singh, an attention-getting Ontario politician, is organizing a campaign team and appears poised to enter the NDP leadership race.
Even without a formal extradition treaty, Canada deports hundreds of people to China each year, despite some concerns of how those prisoners are treated.
The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs is paying for MPs to visit Israel -- and lobbying them repeatedly when they come back, iPolitics reports.
Bombarder, which has sought and received major government aid, is changing its executive compensation plans after receiving criticism for handing out big bonuses to the bosses while laying off workers.
And Fort William, a First Nation near Thunder Bay, Ont., may be the first Indian Act band to welcome a non-indigenous person as a full member. "We know who our people are. We can't let [the department of] Indian and Northern Affairs dictate who our people are, especially on the grounds of dollars," band councillor Kyle MacLaurin said.
U.S. NEWS YOU SHOULD KNOW
On Jared Kushner's priority list: finding peace in the Middle East, overhaul the bureaucracy using business ideas, solving the opioid crisis and navigating the White House's rocky relationship with China. The wide-ranging portfolio of Mr. Trump's son-in-law has not come without hiccups, with his ascension rankling White House colleagues
While Mr. Trump took to Twitter last week to blast dozens of members of his own party in the House, Senate Republicans are falling in line with the Trump agenda in almost uniform fashion.
The U.S is going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it, President Trump says. And some Canadian companies might help make it all happen. A smattering of Canadian businesses, ranging from a maker of detection sensors in Ottawa to an Alberta-based steel producer, responded to the Department of Homeland Security's callout for vendors.
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is willing to testify on Russia in exchange for immunity. But receiving immunity might be easier said than done, with the lessons of Iran-Contra affair looming over the affair.
Bill Blair doesn't call himself a politician -- he calls himself a "public servant." Yet, as the Toronto Star's Tonda MacCharles writes, the former Toronto police chief has flourished in his new career as an MP and the Liberals' point man for marijuana legalization
"I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?" Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a tweet
Campbell Clark (The Globe and Mail): "Two things must be injected into the race if a mathematical march to a Bernier-O'Leary final ballot is to be disrupted. One is some hate and the other is Machiavellian deal-making. Without them, the dozen other candidates, even potential compromise candidates, are doomed."
Tom Parkin (Toronto Sun): "At $9 billion, Trudeau would be wasting more on a single corporate welfare program in one year than he plans to invest in child care or housing over a decade -- programs that would actually help middle class Canadians."
Adam Radwanski (The Globe and Mail): "The more time one spends in or around governments, the more obvious it is why attempts to bring a Wall Street or Bay Street mentality to them can end bad."
George Petrolekas (The Globe and Mail): "In the concentrated effort to find the correct role and location for Canada, UN authorities offered Canada specific roles, leadership positions, non-military roles and staff positions in areas in which Canada had indicated an interest. With Canada delaying a commitment, the UN has had to look elsewhere to fill gaps that were presumed to be filled by Canadians."
The Economist: "A combination of vengeful partisanship, internet-based alternative realities and the primary system of nominating candidates, which promotes hardliners, is tilting American politics towards extremism. Put this together with the growth of executive power and the fraying of constitutional checks on it and the risks of something going seriously wrong in the White House are obvious."
