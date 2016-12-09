Warren Allmand, who spent more than 30 years as a Liberal MP and cabinet minister, has died at the age of 84.Allmand, who represented the Montreal riding of Notre Dame De Grace from 1965 to 1997, held several portfolios in the Pierre Trudeau cabinet, including solicitor general.

It was while he was solicitor general that he introduced legislation in 1976 to end capital punishment in Canada.

In a statement posted on Twitter Thursday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Allmand’s legacy will “live on in the enormous contributions he made to Canada as an MP and Minister.”

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said on Twitter that city hall flags would fly at half-mast to honour Allmand, who also served as a city councillor from 2005-2009.

Allmand was born in Montreal in 1932, and also served as minister of Indian and northern affairs and as minister of consumer and corporate affairs in the Pierre Trudeau government.

After leaving federal politics in 1997, he become president of the International Center for Human Rights and Democratic Development, which he chaired until 2002.

He was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2002.

Allmand was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in March.

His funeral service will be held on Monday at Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Basilica.

