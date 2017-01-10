Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will unveil a sweeping cabinet remake Tuesday, ushering out Liberal old guard, demoting underperformers and recasting the cabinet to focus on the Donald Trump presidency and international trade.

Chrystia Freeland was promoted to the top diplomatic job as Global Affairs Minister, a source told The Globe, after an impressive performance in negotiating the Canada-European Union trade deal and heading up the cabinet committee on Canada-U.S. relations. She will be replaced as trade minister by François-Philippe Champagne, an experienced trade lawyer who was parliamentary secretary to the finance minister.

Liberal veterans Stéphane Dion and John McCallum are leaving cabinet for diplomatic postings. Mr. Dion was swept out of global affairs and will likely be sent to France, while Mr. McCallum will go to China to pursue free trade as Canada’s ambassador.

The immigration ministry will be taken over by rookie Toronto lawyer Ahmed Hussen, who was born in Somalia. Karina Gould, who was parliamentary secretary to the international development minister, will take over the democratic institutions portfolio from Maryam Monsef, who was demoted to Status of Women.

Labour and Employment Minister MaryAnn Mihychuk was dumped from cabinet. She is being replaced by Patty Hajdu, a promotion from her junior job at Status of Women.

Some other Liberal MPs who are expected to receive promotions are Marco Mendicino, a former Crown prosecutor who represents a Toronto riding, and former Toronto city councillor Adam Vaughan.

