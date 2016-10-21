Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland has walked out of negotiations to salvage a major trade deal with the European Union, saying she is returning home because she feels the 28-member bloc is unable to reach an accord with Canada.

In fact, she said she considers it “impossible” for an agreement to be clinched.

The development throws the future of the Canada-EU trade deal into doubt and, coming only months after the United Kingdom voted to quit the European Union, is a blow to the EU’s efforts to demonstrate it is still moving forward as a viable entity.

“Canada has worked, and I personally have worked very hard, but it is now evident to me, evident to Canada, that the European Union is incapable of reaching an agreement – even with a country with European values ​​such as Canada, even with a country as nice and as patient as Canada,” Ms. Freeland said in a statement.

“Canada is disappointed and I personally am disappointed, but I think it’s impossible. We are returning home. At least I will see my three children tomorrow at our home.”

It was remarkably undiplomatic language from the Canadian cabinet minister and reflects the Trudeau government’s deep frustration with the European Union, which has been unable to give final approval to a wide-ranging agreement to reduce trade barriers that was first reached two years ago.

Ms. Freeland’s breaking point came after three days of talks in the heart of French-speaking Belgium – the centre of opposition to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

The European Council has been unable to reach a consensus on approving the Canada-EU deal because Belgium is unable to give its assent. Politically-decentralized Belgium requires the approval of regional governments on major international agreements and the French-speaking Wallonia region has opposed signing the agreement with Canada.

“We spent today here working very hard with the Walloons and the Commission to respond to the concerns expressed by the Walloons,” Ms. Freeland said.

She went on to point out the Canadian government has worked with all European countries where opposition to the deal has arisen, including Germany, Austria, Bulgaria and Romania.

This turn of events means a signing summit between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Union leaders planned for Oct. 27 is now cancelled.

