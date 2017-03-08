Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says part of a House of Commons private member’s bill on genetic testing is unconstitutional.

Three provinces have already complained that the bill strays too far into provincial jurisdiction and Trudeau says the government has to respect the balance between federal and provincial powers.

If passed in its current form, the legislation would make it illegal to require someone to undergo or disclose the results of genetic testing as a condition of signing or continuing an insurance policy or other contracts or agreements.

The Liberal government has proposed stripping the bill of everything except the power to make genetic characteristics a prohibited ground of discrimination under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

The bill is expected to come up for a final vote in the Commons tonight.

The vote is to be a free one, with MPs allowed to vote their conscience, rather than the party line.

