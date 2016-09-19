Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

OTTAWA — The Canadian Press

Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of “the troubling, yet unconfirmed” report of the abduction of a Canadian citizen in Libya.

Local government officials in the southern city of Ghat say three foreign engineers, who worked for an Italian construction company, were abducted by unidentified assailants early in the morning.

Italy’s foreign ministry has confirmed two Italians were among those kidnapped.

Global Affairs spokesman Michael O’Shaughnessy says the government is “diligently pursuing all appropriate channels.”

The statement from the Ghat municipality quoted Mayor Koumani Mohammed Saleh as saying that al-Qaida is not behind the abduction.

Saleh said the abduction of the engineers was carried out by a small outlawed group.

He also said that officials are working on securing their release. The incident, the statement said, is “unprecedented” in Ghat, a city controlled by the Tripoli-based government of national unity.

