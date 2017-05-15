Join us on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) to watch Governor General David Johnston and the Aga Khan officially open the Global Centre for Pluralism's new permanent headquarters at 330 Sussex Drive in Ottawa.
Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is the 49th hereditary heir and spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims. He was named an honorary Canadian citizen in 2010.
The Global Centre for Pluralism is an independent, charitable organization inspired by Canada’s experience as a diverse and inclusive country. Founded in Ottawa, the Centre was created to promote living peacefully and productively together in diverse societies.
During this event, the Governor General will deliver an address on the importance of pluralism and the role the Centre and Canada can play as leaders in this globally significant issue.