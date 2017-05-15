Join us on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) to watch Governor General David Johnston and the Aga Khan officially open the Global Centre for Pluralism's new permanent headquarters at 330 Sussex Drive in Ottawa.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is the 49th hereditary heir and spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims. He was named an honorary Canadian citizen in 2010.