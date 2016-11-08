Nik Nanos is The Globe and Mail’s pollster and chairman of Nanos Research.
Although most U.S. presidential elections are billed as epic battles, Tuesday is likely to truly meet expectations. The campaign has been filled with personal attacks ranging from Hillary Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server for government secrets through to Donald Trump’s inappropriate locker room talk denigrating women. There’s been big talk and big promises because of the very big stakes.Report Typo/Error
