The B.C. Liberal government is trumpeting Canada’s latest employment statistics as proof that its jobs plan is working. The year 2016 saw a record number of jobs created in British Columbia, and the province posted the lowest unemployment rate in Canada.

But it is a lopsided success. Most of the new jobs are in the urban communities in the southwest corner of the province – especially Metro Vancouver. By contrast, employment in the northeast shrank – roughly one in 40 jobs disappeared in 2016.

