B.C. Finance Minister Mike de Jong has promised to hire 100 new social workers for child protection this year to backfill the amply documented shortages of frontline staff.

“As a society, we must do what we can to support those who need it the most,” he stated during his budget speech last week.

The theme of the budget is that since B.C. is flush with cash, it’s time to address the deficit in social services.

