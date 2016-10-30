Premier Christy Clark has announced the B.C. Liberal Party will develop its first region-specific election platform for Vancouver Island. Using slightly different language, she effectively said, bring us your wish lists, the chequebook is open.

“We really want to make sure you fulfill your potential here, and the way to do that is through smart investments in everything from tourism to manufacturing to forestry, infrastructure, you name it,” she told reporters at an event in Nanaimo.

