Call it the Degree Disparity, and put aside, perhaps just for this election, the Gender Gap. This fall the great division in American presidential politics is between those with a college degree and those without one.

To a startling degree, Americans who possess a bachelor’s degree are siding with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton – while those without a college degree are siding with New York businessman Donald Trump. College-educated white Americans now favour Ms. Clinton by about 15 percentage points, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News Poll released this month. At the same time, whites without college degrees favour Mr. Trump by 23 percentage points.

