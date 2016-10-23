Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Shribman

HANOVER, N.H. — Special to The Globe and Mail

Call it the Degree Disparity, and put aside, perhaps just for this election, the Gender Gap. This fall the great division in American presidential politics is between those with a college degree and those without one.

To a startling degree, Americans who possess a bachelor’s degree are siding with former secretary of state Hillary Clinton – while those without a college degree are siding with New York businessman Donald Trump. College-educated white Americans now favour Ms. Clinton by about 15 percentage points, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News Poll released this month. At the same time, whites without college degrees favour Mr. Trump by 23 percentage points.

