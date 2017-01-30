Donald J. Trump, who in a year-long presidential campaign reshaped American politics and who in a week in the White House has reshaped the American profile in trade, health care and immigration, is about to give shape to American law – and, with it, American society and culture – for decades.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce his choice Tuesday night to fill a rare vacancy on the Supreme Court, which now is divided evenly between four Democrats and four Republicans. The three apparent finalists for the job are all regarded as conservatives, reflecting the new President’s campaign pledge to select a jurist who would replicate the intellectual vigour and ideological instincts of Antonin Scalia, the strict constructionist and devout conservative who died a year ago.

