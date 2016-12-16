The Oklahoma performer and humorist Will Rogers liked to say “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I’m a Democrat.” The man who was known for his vaudeville rope act and for a 1924 silent film called Going to Congress would feel right at home in his old party.

Today’s Democrats are still smarting from their November loss to Donald Trump. On Capitol Hill, the party is in the minority in both chambers, and decisively outnumbered in the House. It has barely a third of the governors’ offices and controls the state legislatures in only a quarter of the states.

