When B.C. Premier Christy Clark announced her support for the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project, she cited an unprecedented revenue-sharing agreement with the company that will deliver up to $1-billion to the province’s coffers.

But as the message printed on rear-view mirrors warns, some objects may appear larger than they are: The deal that the Premier announced is a non-binding agreement, and the details now under negotiation will determine the true value of those dollars.

